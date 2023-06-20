Driver who rammed LAPD patrol car in custody after 4-hour Studio City standoff

A man barricaded inside a car on Ventura Boulevard in Studio City after ramming a police patrol car was taken into custody early Tuesday.

The standoff went on for about four hours overnight following a brief pursuit that began after a 2 a.m. report of a possible prowler in the 3600 block of Sunswept Drive. The man, who was in a car when police arrived, rammed a patrol car then left the scene, police said. The short chase ended at Ventura Boulevard and Colfax Avenue, where the man remained in the car.

The car appeared to be blocked by two armored SWAT vehicles. The standoff ended around 6 a.m. It was not immediately clear whether the man inside the car was injured.

No officers were injured.