Drug-related overdose and poisoning deaths plateaued for the first time in 10 years, Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said Monday.

According to a new analysis, the number of fatalities slightly decreased from 3,220 in 2022 to 3,092 in 2023, marking the first reduction since 2014.

This development comes after a decade of alarming increases with overdose and poisoning deaths surging by over 300%.

"The findings demonstrate that through a continuum of preventative, harm reduction and treatment approaches, we can bend the curve on overdoses,” said Barbara Ferrer, Director of the Department of Public Health.

However, she cautioned that the numbers are still at historic highs.

“I encourage everyone to get naloxone, the overdose prevention medication, and to feel empowered to seek help for their substance use,” she suggested.

Fentanyl and methamphetamine continue to be primary contributors to overdose and poisoning deaths, according to the county’s report.

Black populations are “disproportionately affected,” while “Latinx and [white] populations represent the highest raw numbers of fatalities, respectively,” said the Department of Public Health in a statement.

The county has increased its investments in relevant services. Prevention efforts have seen a 260% increase in funding, treatment services a 275% increase, and harm reduction programs a 500% increase, the report noted.

Residents struggling with substance use can access assistance 24/7 by calling 800-854-7771.