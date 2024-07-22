Los Angeles County

Drug overdose deaths plateau in Los Angeles County for first time in decade

Despite the progress, numbers are still at historic highs.

By Xuanjie Coco Huang

Drug-related overdose and poisoning deaths plateaued for the first time in 10 years, Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said Monday.

According to a new analysis, the number of fatalities slightly decreased from 3,220 in 2022 to 3,092 in 2023, marking the first reduction since 2014.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

This development comes after a decade of alarming increases with overdose and poisoning deaths surging by over 300%. 

"The findings demonstrate that through a continuum of preventative, harm reduction and treatment approaches, we can bend the curve on overdoses,” said Barbara Ferrer, Director of the Department of Public Health. 

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

However, she cautioned that the numbers are still at historic highs. 

“I encourage everyone to get naloxone, the overdose prevention medication, and to feel empowered to seek help for their substance use,” she suggested.

California Apr 29

California is joining with a New Jersey company to make a generic opioid overdose reversal drug

Mar 11

Where's the Narcan? At pharmacies across the US, the OTC antidote can be hard to find

Fentanyl and methamphetamine continue to be primary contributors to overdose and poisoning deaths, according to the county’s report.

Black populations are “disproportionately affected,” while “Latinx and [white] populations represent the highest raw numbers of fatalities, respectively,” said the Department of Public Health in a statement.

The county has increased its investments in relevant services. Prevention efforts have seen a 260% increase in funding, treatment services a 275% increase, and harm reduction programs a 500% increase, the report noted.

Residents struggling with substance use can access assistance 24/7 by calling 800-854-7771.

This article tagged under:

Los Angeles County
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us