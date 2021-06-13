DUI Driver Suspected of Killing Man in Wheelchair in Long Beach Arrested

The DUI driver suspected of killing a man in a wheelchair in Long Beach was arrested and booked Sunday.

The man in a wheelchair was fatally struck by a suspected drunk driver on a street in the Los Altos neighborhood of Long Beach, authorities said Sunday.

The driver of the Honda Civic was identified as 26-year-old Joseph Maez of Long Beach. He was arrested and booked for driving under the influence of alcohol and for gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated. He is being held on $100,000 bail.

The incident happened at 11:19 p.m. Saturday at Stearns Street and Radnor Avenue, said Long Beach police Lt. Shaleana Benson.

The man in the wheelchair was pushing a shopping cart of his belongings in an unmarked crosswalk when he was hit by a 2016 Honda Civic traveling westbound on Stearns Street, LBPD officials said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene despite life-saving measures performed by police and fire department personnel.

His name was not released pending notification of relatives.

Anyone with information regarding the collision was asked to contact Detective Shawn Loughlin or Detective Kelsey Myers of the Long Beach Police Department Collision Investigation Detail at 562-570-7355. Anonymous tips may be submitted through LA Crime Stoppers.