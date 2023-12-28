Duo looks to spread hope and inspire others through day of free service

Grammy-nominated artist and founder of HOPE FOUNDATION, MAJOR., and 16-year-old Khloe Thompson partnered up to create the “Random Drops of Hope” initiative and provide free services to Los Angeles community members in need — and encourage others to do the same.

“My goal is to inspire people to want to do more, to inspire people to want to go out and create change,” Thompson said.

The day of free service began with the distribution of free grocery cards in East Los Angeles and continued in Hollywood at My Friend’s Place, a community center focused on providing resources for homeless and vulnerable youth.

“Young people are often in encampments — it’s not safe for them, so they are often sleeping alone,” My Friend’s Place Executive Director Heather Carmichael said. “The more time they’re on the street, the harder it is to bring somebody back into a system of care.”

For MAJOR. and Thompson, spreading hope is an ongoing mission. Thompson has been putting together what she calls “care bags” since she first encountered a homeless woman in Irvine when she was eight years old.

MAJOR. incorporates this mission into his music. His latest single “Joy in the Battle” was released on Dec. 1.

“We’re not going to pretend struggle and hardship and difficulty isn’t real,” MAJOR. said. “We’re going to embrace the promise that better days are always ahead and that every single storm runs out of rain.”