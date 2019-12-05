Firefighters Pull Man From 30-Foot Hole in East Hemet

A man working behind a home in East Hemet plunged into a 30-foot deep trench Thursday, requiring firefighters to pull him to safety.

The rescue operation was mounted just after 4 p.m. in the 41900 block of Crest Drive, near Piedmont Way, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Firefighters reached the location within a few minutes and found the victim, whose identity was not released, in the deep recess, possibly an abandoned well, officials said.

The man was unhurt and talking when a crew made contact with him.

Using a pulley system rigged on-site, firefighters reeled the man back to the surface at about 4:30 p.m., according to reports from the scene.

He did not require hospitalization.

It was unclear what kind of work the victim was doing and why the trench was not secure.