Firefighters Pull Man From 30-Foot Hole in East Hemet

A man working behind a home in East Hemet plunged into a 30-foot deep trench Thursday, requiring firefighters to pull him to safety.
The rescue operation was mounted just after 4 p.m. in the 41900 block of Crest Drive, near Piedmont Way, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
Firefighters reached the location within a few minutes and found the victim, whose identity was not released, in the deep recess, possibly an abandoned well, officials said.
The man was unhurt and talking when a crew made contact with him.
Using a pulley system rigged on-site, firefighters reeled the man back to the surface at about 4:30 p.m., according to reports from the scene.
He did not require hospitalization.
It was unclear what kind of work the victim was doing and why the trench was not secure.