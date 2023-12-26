East LA

1 killed when several vehicles collide on East LA street

One vehicle overturned and another ended up on top of a car.

By Jonathan Lloyd

The scene of a crash Tuesday Dec. 26, 2023 in East LA.
One person was killed early Tuesday in a crash involving at least four vehicles in East Los Angeles.

The crash was reported around 12:30 a.m. near Olympic Boulevard and Vancouver Avenue. The victim died at the scene.

At least one other person was hospitalized. Details about that person's condition were not immediately available.

One of the vehicles overturned. A pickup ended up on top of another car.

Details about what led to the crash were not immediately available. No arrests were reported early Tuesday.

