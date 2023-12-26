1 killed when several vehicles collide on East LA street

One person was killed early Tuesday in a crash involving at least four vehicles in East Los Angeles.

The crash was reported around 12:30 a.m. near Olympic Boulevard and Vancouver Avenue. The victim died at the scene.

At least one other person was hospitalized. Details about that person's condition were not immediately available.

One of the vehicles overturned. A pickup ended up on top of another car.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Details about what led to the crash were not immediately available. No arrests were reported early Tuesday.