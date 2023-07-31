Three people, including firefighter, hospitalized after East LA fire

Three people, including a firefighter, were hospitalized Monday after a fire at a duplex in East Los Angeles.

Firefighters responded to the fire around 6:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of North Lyman Place. The fire at the two-story duplex was knocked down in 17 minutes.

During a search of the building, they found one person on the first floor of the residence who was transported to the hospital in critical condition. A second person who was inside the building also was hospitalized, but details about that individual's condition were not immediately available.

A firefighter was hospitalized with non-life-threatening burn injuries.

Details about a cause of the fire were not immediately available.