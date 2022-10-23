Eastbound 91 Freeway in Corona Reopens

The eastbound 91 Freeway in downtown Corona was reopened Sunday afternoon, more than a dozen hours ahead of schedule, as crews continued their resurfacing work.



The full eastbound closure started at 10 p.m. Friday between Lincoln Avenue and Main Street, with all five lanes initially expected to be out of service until 5 a.m. Monday, according to the Riverside County Transportation Commission.

Officials said that the third weekend closure was required for ongoing operations connected to the $12.6 million “91 Refresh Project,” which entails resurfacing lanes, modifying retaining walls and repairing concrete barriers on both sides of the 91.

Previous closures occurred during the weekends of Sept. 16-19 and Sept. 30-Oct. 3. Crews re-paved lanes and made other changes, officials said.

The project is expected to wrap up by December. It wasn't immediately known whether additional shutdowns might be required between now and then.

Motorists can get up-to-date information on the closure at www.rctc.org/91refresh.