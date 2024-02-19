Ebony alert issued for missing LA teenager

A Southern California family made a desperate plea Monday to locate a missing teenager.

After 19-year-old Sanai Makayla Signh went missing last Thursday morning, Singh’s parents filed a missing person’s report with the Los Angeles Police Department, asking the LAPD to issue an Ebony alert for the missing Black woman.

Ebony Alert-Los Angeles County

Last seen: E 109th St. at San Pedro St., Los Angeles@lapdhq @lapdpio

ID SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/v9pkDfxIDp — CHP - Alerts (@CHPAlerts) February 19, 2024

The California Highway Patrol issued an ebony alert for Singh Monday morning after her parents announced they were holding a news conference to ask law enforcement to put more resources behind the effort to locate Singh.

Her family said Singh has a history of mental health issues, which required medication.

Singh was described as 5 foot 1 inches tall and weighs about 115 lb. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black pants.