Ebony alert issued for missing LA teenager

Sanai Makayla Singh's family said the 19-year-old was last seen Thursday morning.

By Helen Jeong

Singh family

A Southern California family made a desperate plea Monday to locate a missing teenager.

After 19-year-old Sanai Makayla Signh went missing last Thursday morning, Singh’s parents filed a missing person’s report with the Los Angeles Police Department, asking the LAPD to issue an Ebony alert for the missing Black woman.

The California Highway Patrol issued an ebony alert for Singh Monday morning after her parents announced they were holding a news conference to ask law enforcement to put more resources behind the effort to locate Singh.

Her family said Singh has a history of mental health issues, which required medication.

Singh was described as 5 foot 1 inches tall and weighs about 115 lb. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

