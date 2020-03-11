El Monte Takes Preventative Measures to Prevent Spread of Coronavirus

The city of El Monte in consultation with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued a statement Wednesday evening outlining steps it was taking to help protect its residents against the spread of coronavirus.

The city will take the following preventative measures:

-- Cancellation of all city-planned events for the month of March; the city will continue to monitor the situation and consider canceling future events as necessary to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 within the community;

-- Temporary closure of the Jack Crippen Multi-Purpose Senior Center and modification of the Elderly Nutrition Program to minimize contact and exposure until further notice;

-- Temporary closure of the El Monte Aquatic Center until further notice;

-- Cancellation of the Senior Lap Swim and Exercise Program until

further notice;

-- Deep cleaning and disinfecting of all high-touch areas in City Hall and other city buildings, including bus shelters, to stop any potential spread of the illness.

"While the city apologizes for any inconvenience these actions may cause, the safety of our residents is our highest priority,'' the statement read.