Elderly Woman Reunites with Family After Being Found Without Identification

A woman in her 70s who was found 2 1/2 weeks ago in front of a hotel in Torrance and brought to a hospital was identified Thursday and reunited with her family.

The woman was taken to the hospital by Torrance fire personnel on Sept. 7 from the area of Pacific Coast Highway and Robinson Way, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Health Services, which announced she had been identified within a few hours of releasing her photo but released no details.

The woman was carrying no identification when found and was “alert but unable to communicate any information other than the name Lucia and, sometimes, last name Hernandez,” according to the DHS.

