Torrance

Elderly Woman Reunites with Family After Being Found Without Identification

The woman was taken to the hospital by Torrance fire personnel on Sept. 7 from the area of Pacific Coast Highway and Robinson Way.

By City News Service

PHI elderly woman's hands
Getty Images

A woman in her 70s who was found 2 1/2 weeks ago in front of a hotel in Torrance and brought to a hospital was identified Thursday and reunited with her family.

The woman was taken to the hospital by Torrance fire personnel on Sept. 7 from the area of Pacific Coast Highway and Robinson Way, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Health Services, which announced she had been identified within a few hours of releasing her photo but released no details.

The woman was carrying no identification when found and was “alert but unable to communicate any information other than the name Lucia and, sometimes, last name Hernandez,” according to the DHS.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Torranceelderly womanLACDHPacific Coast Highway
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us