Got ‘I voted' sticker? Here's how to get Election Day freebies and discounts 

No matter how you vote, it’s hard to pass up a good deal. And on election day in Los Angeles, there’s a lot of them.

Dozens of restaurants, bars, companies and others were expected to offer deals Tuesday upwards of 50% off.

Food Delivery

Uber Eats: Customers can receive 25% of their order up to $15 on orders of $25 or more. The discount will automatically be added to eligible orders.

Grubhub: From Nov. 4 until Nov. 10, customers will be offered the following deals on the app. Starbucks: 30% off a delivery order of $20+ (up to $9 off). Wendy’s: Free Baconator with a purchase of $25+. KFC: $7 off a $25+ delivery order. Shake Shack: Free SmokeShack with a purchase of $25+. Arby’s: 25% off an order of $25+ (up to $7 off). Little Caesars: Free ExtraMostBestest Pizza with an order of $25+.



Food

Round Table Pizza: Get $6 off all large pizzas exclusively on Nov. 5 when dining in, carrying out, or taking delivery.

Johnny Rockets: Customers can receive a free shake (except Craig’s Vegan Shakes) with any in-store purchase after showing an “I voted” sticker.

Hail Mary Pizza: Get a free slice of cheese pizza by showing an “I voted” sticker.

Deserts:

Krispy Kreme: Claim one free glazed donut and an “I voted” anytime on Nov. 5.

Yogurtland: Customs who show an “I voted” sticker will receive 15% off at the counter.

Bars:

Hotel Figueroa/Bar Magonlina: Hotel Figueroa isn’t just a place to score a deal, but also a voting center . Voters can stop by Bar Magnolia in the Hotel Figueroa lobby and show their “I Voted” sticker for 10% off select cocktails and light bites between 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.⁠

33 Taps: The regional sports bar will feature happy hour from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., and then again from 9:30 p.m. to closing on election night.

Transportation:

Los Angeles Metro: LA City Metro is giving free rides on Election Day to encourage voting and increase access to vote centers and ballot drop boxes. Metro buses, trains, bikes and rideshares will be free on Nov. 5 for the entire day.

Uber: Get 50% off rides up to $10 to local polling locations. Choose to “Go Vote” when booking your ride to claim this deal.

LYFT: Get 50% off rides to the poles up to $10 using code “VOTE24”.

Lime: Get two free rides to and from local polling locations with the promo code “VOTE2024.”

Bird: Use promotional code “rockthevote2024” for two and from local polling locations.

Hertz: Get one day free when renting two more days from any neighborhood locations. The offer expires Nov. 5.

Entertainment:

Dave and Busters: All games will be halve priced, and all beers will be $5 all day.

Chuck E Cheese: Customers who buy an hour of play will receive an additional hour of play free.

Others: