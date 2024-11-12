Rep. Mike Garcia concedes, congratulates George Whitesides over victory in California's 27th Congressional District

Rep. Mike Garcia conceded Monday and congratulated political newcomer George Whitesides as the two vied to represent California's 27th Congressional District.

NBC News projected that Whitesides took the lead with 51.2% of voters's support, compared to incumbent Garcia's 48.8%. As of Monday evening, more than 288,000 votes were counted.

"I spoke with George Whitesides this evening to congratulate him, and I will ensure a smooth handoff of open constituent case work packages to him and his team," Garcia said in a statement.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Since the age of 18 I have served this beautiful country. And representing #CA27 has been an honor of a lifetime. My official statement below as I conclude this remarkable chapter of my life… pic.twitter.com/LvwUIgmkGs — Mike Garcia (@ElectMikeGarcia) November 12, 2024

The district, which includes Ventura County and parts of Northern Los Angeles County, including Lancaster, Palmdale and Santa Clarita, was one of the seats Democrats were hoping to flip.

More than 40% of registered voters in the district identified as Democrats while 30% declared themselves as Republicans, according to the California Secretary of State.

Garcia was a Navy fighter pilot and a U.S. defense contractor before entering politics while Whitesides, a former NASA chief of staff, served as the CEO of Virgin Galactic.