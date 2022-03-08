Elementary Schools in Santa Ana Locked Down for SWAT Standoff

Two schools in Santa Ana was locked down Tuesday due to a SWAT standoff that began after a person wanted in a robbery drove onto campus.

Lowell and Pio Pico Elementary were on lockdown until about midday when the robbery suspect was taken into custody. Aerial video showed an armored SWAT vehicle that appeared to have boxed in a vehicle with the robber inside.

Eventually, the suspect got out of the SUV and surrendered.

“Out of an abundance of caution, Lowell and Pio Pico elementary schools have been placed on lockdowns due to police activity outside the schools,” the school district said in a statement. “No one is currently allowed in or out of the campuses to help ensure the safety of our students and staff.”