One Hospitalized in Elysian Park Shooting

A man was hospitalized Wednesday following a shooting in Los Angeles' Elysian Park area.

The shooting was reported at about 11 a.m. at Avenue 19 and Broadway. The man who was shot was hospitalized, but details about his condition were not immediately available.

Details about what led to the shooting were not immediately available. NBCLA is attempting to confirm whether the shooting involved Los Angeles Police Department officers.

No arrests were reported.

Police closed roads in the area for the investigation. The affected area includes Broadway between Avenue 18 and Avenue 20, and Pasadena Avenue between Avenue 18 and Avenue 20.

Streets will likely be closed for hours, police said.

The location is just east of Dodger Stadium, where LA is playing the Nationals in and early afternoon game.