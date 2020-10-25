Riverside County

Emergency Power Shutoffs Due to Strong Winds Could Affect Over 4,500 People in Riverside County

As of Sunday afternoon, the Glen Avon neighborhood in Jurupa Valley and the Cabazon area were being monitored by SCE for potential shutoffs.

By City News Service

Southern California Edison said 4,775 customers in Riverside County could have their power shut off on Monday due to a forecast of strong winds that will elevate fire danger.

"When there are potentially dangerous weather conditions in fire-prone areas, we may need to call a PSPS event. During these events, we will proactively turn off power in high fire risk areas to reduce the threat of wildfires," SCE said.

Meanwhile, Riverside Public Utilities said there were no emergency power shutoffs planned for its customers.

"Although SCE has not identified any circuits for potential shutoffs that will affect Riverside Public Utilities at this time, it is always a good idea to be prepared," RPU officials said in a tweet.

A red flag warning for high fire danger will be in effect from 2 a.m. Monday to 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Riverside County mountains, the Inland Empire and the San Gorgonio Pass.

