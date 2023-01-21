Employee Injured in Fire During Quinceañera at Pasadena Banquet Hall

An employee at a Pasadena banquet hall suffered critical burns Saturday night in a fire during a quinceañera.

The fire was reported at 6:20 p.m. in the 1100 block of North Lake Avenue, Pasadena spokeswoman Lisa Derderian told City News Service.

There were 100 people in attendance and they were all safely evacuated, Derderian said.

“Unfortunately, an employee sustained critical burn injuries while investigating the initial incident,” she said. He was taken to the hospital by paramedics.

The mop-up and investigation were expected to take several hours and many people who attended the party will have to wait to gain access to their vehicles, Derderian said.