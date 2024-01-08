Evacuation lifted at LAX terminal after suspicious package investigation

A suspicious package investigation closed an entrance to Los Angeles International Airport Monday morning and led to an evacuation at one of the airport terminals.

The entrance to the horseshoe road was closed on the departures level for the investigation. Traffic was backed up outside the airport before the road reopened just before 11 a.m.

Details about the investigation that led to the evacuation at Terminal 3 were not immediately available.

"Police activity at Terminal 3 causing traffic impacts at upper level into the Central Terminal Area," LA Airport Police said in a post on X. "Lower level traffic into the airport will remain open."

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Video showed people gathered outside the terminals on the departures level. Travelers were allowed back inside the terminal after authorities gave the all-clear.