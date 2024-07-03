Wildfires

Evacuation order issued in Simi Valley amid fast-moving brush fire

Two brush fires were burning less than 4 miles apart.

By Helen Jeong

NBC Universal, Inc.

An evacuation order was issued in Simi Valley where two separate brush fires were reported Wednesday afternoon.

The Sharp Fire, which was first reported on Sharp Road near Ditch Road, scorched at least 43 acres with some 200 firefighters working to tame the flames amid an excessive heat warning.

Because the second-alarm fire is burning close to properties, including a hospital in the area, those who live along Ditch Road were ordered to evacuate.

Authorities set up a temporary evacuation center at Rancho Santa Susana Community Center.

"It's scary being this close," said Joe Lehrin, a Simi Valley neighbor, adding he called 911 as soon as he spotted flames near his property. "I tried to drag hoses. My neighbor and I did what we could before firefighters got here."

Other neighbors also said they noticed the brush fire because of its smoke.

"There's nothing but dry brush up there," Greg McAteer, a neighbor, described the area where the fire was burning.

Another group of firefighters were sent to a different fire just a few miles away from the the Sharp Fire.

The so-called Sequoia Fire on Sequoia and Aspen Streets was smaller in size with less vegetation while burning at least 1 acre without posing any threats to structures in the area. 

Officials said fire crews put out the flames from Sequoia Fire by 3:40 p.m. Wednesday.

WildfiresSimi Valley
