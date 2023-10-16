Experience a 7.0 magnitude earthquake with a simulator on Olvera Street

Los Angeles residents have the chance to see what a 7.0 magnitude earthquake would feel like with a simulator that will be brought to the LA area on Tuesday.

The California Office of Emergency Services is bringing the simulator to several cities across the state.

The simulator will be set up on Olvera Street on Oct. 17.

“California has long led the nation in innovative disaster preparedness efforts. During this year’s Great ShakeOut, we want to encourage every Californian to take action to keep themselves and their families safe,” said Cal OES Director Nancy Ward.

This comes days before the Great California Shakeout, set to happen on Thursday morning, when earthquake drills will take place across the state.

This seven-stop tour is all part of an effort to get California residents prepared in case of an emergency.

“First thing that you should do is build an emergency kit,” Jose Lara with Cal OES said. These emergency kits should include food, water, medicine and any important paperwork.

The simulator will be on Olvera Street from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. outside the Museum of Social Justice.

In the case of an earthquake, Cal OES reminds residents of some life-saving actions:

Inside: Drop, Cover and Hold on

In a car: Pull over, stop, set the parking brake.

In bed: Turn face down, cover your head with a pillow.

Outdoors: Stay away from buildings, don’t go inside.

For more information on how you can prepare for a disaster visit the Cal OES website.