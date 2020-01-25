Explosion in Possible Drug Lab In Mission Viejo Sends Two People to Hospital

An explosion in a possible drug lab in Mission Viejo Friday sent two people to a hospital with burn injuries.

A honey oil lab blew up inside a garage about 4:30 p.m. at a condominium complex in the 22900 block of Via Cereza near Trabuco Road, according to Carrie Braun, the public affairs director of the Orange County Sheriff's Department. The explosion was isolated to the garage, but three surrounding buildings were evacuated, according to Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Tony Bommarito.

Two people were taken to a hospital with burn injuries, but the severity of the burns was not released. A third person was also injured, but was evaluated at the scene, Braun said.

One neighbor, who preferred not to give his name, explained how he helped put out the fires.

"I grabbed a fire extinguisher and I started helping put out the fires. And the girl that was in there, she's burnt. Not too bad, but she's burnt," he said.

Other neighbors said they've complained about activities inside the unit for at least two years.

Personnel from the Orange County Fire Authority and sheriff's department are at the scene investigating what materials inside the garage caused the explosion, according to Braun.