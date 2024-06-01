2 men killed in Exposition Park shooting

Two men were killed Saturday afternoon following a shooting in Los Angeles’ Exposition Park area.

The shooting was reported at about 2 p.m. near Browning Boulevard and Budlong Avenue. The victims were in a vehicle when they were shot by someone from inside a white older-model Toyota sedan that left the scene, police told City News Service.

Los Angeles Police Department Capt. Michael Lorenz said cameras showed the gunman and victims were having some sort of conversation just before the shooting.

“We do know he walked up on foot, and from what we just found out is that he left inside of a vehicle," Lorenz said of the gunman.

Video from NewsChopper4 appeared to show the victims' car covered by a pop-up tent in a yard in front of a home in the neighborhood south of downtown Los Angeles.

One man died at the scene. The second was hospitalized and then later died.

The names of the deceased were not immediately released. Both are believed to be in their 20s.

No arrests were reported.