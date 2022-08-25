Two Arrested in Armed Robbery of Men Followed From Crazy Girls Nightclub

Two men were arrested in the armed robbery of three men in Los Angeles' Fairfax Area who were targeted after they were followed out of a Hollywood adult nightclub.

Michael Moore, 27, of Fairfield, and Amough Keyana Bonton, 21, of Sacramento, were arrested on Monday, Los Angeles police said in a news release Thursday. Both men were out on bail on gun charges at the time of the heist early last month.

The hold-up was reported at about 4 a.m. July 6 after three men had just left Crazy in Hollywood and stopped at a gas station at the 7800 block of Melrose Avenue. Two vehicles, including a white Cadillac SUV, stopped in an alley behind the gas station and six people got out.

They approached the three victims with handguns pointed at them, then took jewelry, money and phones, police said.

Part of the armed robbery and events outside the nightclub were captured on security cameras.

Detectives later determined that the six robbers also had been in the club at the same time as the victims, police said. A search warrant was served at a Hollywood apartment connected to the two suspects under arrest. Two handguns and thousands of dollars in cash were recovered at the residence, police said.

Moore remains in custody on $305,000 bail, and Bonton remains in custody on $105,000 bail, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

"Detectives believe the suspects may be involved in other robberies and are seeking to identify the remaining suspects," police said.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Follow Home Robbery Task Force at 213-486-6840. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 877-LAPD-247. Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS, or use the website.