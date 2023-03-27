Family in Pacific Palisades Displaced After Hillside Damages Their Home

A family and a neighbor were displaced after a hillside slid into their home Sunday evening in Pacific Palisades.

Just before 8 p.m. a family was surprised after a hillside behind their home began falling into their home on Las Lomas Avenue. Mud and debris began falling even causing damage to another neighbor's backyard.

This incident comes after Southern California has been hit by several winter storms that have brought heavy rainfall and snow. The ground remains very saturated and could take weeks to dry.

The family of eight was evacuated along with another neighbor. No injuries were reported.

Authorities will be sent to the home Monday to assess all the damage ahead of another incoming storm to the region.

Authorities encourage residents who live near slops to keep a watchful eye because mudslides and hillsides can give out days or weeks after a storm.

Deep-seated landslide warning signs: