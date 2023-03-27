Pacific Palisades

Family in Pacific Palisades Displaced After Hillside Damages Their Home

A family of eight and a neighbor have been displaced after a hillside fell into their homes in Pacific Palisades.

By Lauren Coronado

NBC Universal, Inc.

A family and a neighbor were displaced after a hillside slid into their home Sunday evening in Pacific Palisades.

Just before 8 p.m. a family was surprised after a hillside behind their home began falling into their home on Las Lomas Avenue. Mud and debris began falling even causing damage to another neighbor's backyard.

This incident comes after Southern California has been hit by several winter storms that have brought heavy rainfall and snow. The ground remains very saturated and could take weeks to dry.

The family of eight was evacuated along with another neighbor. No injuries were reported.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Authorities will be sent to the home Monday to assess all the damage ahead of another incoming storm to the region.

Authorities encourage residents who live near slops to keep a watchful eye because mudslides and hillsides can give out days or weeks after a storm.

Deep-seated landslide warning signs:

  • New cracks in the soul, structural shifts in home
  • New springs, excess surface erosion
  • Unusual rumbling sounds or noises
  • Broken water/gas lines, noises in plumbing

This article tagged under:

Pacific Palisades
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us