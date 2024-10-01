After a professional boxer was shot and killed Sunday in South Los Angeles, his family and friends mourned his death while Los Angeles Police Department detectives searched for the shooters.

Mylik Birdsong was killed outside his mom’s house around 5 p.m. Sunday near 87th Street and Denker Avenue in the Gramercy Park neighborhood of South LA.

Birdsong, who started boxing in the 9th grade, is the reigning Welterweight Champion for the World Boxing Foundation.

“My baby was born to fight. I didn’t know that at the time,” his mom Zonyia Birdsong said. “That was his thing. He enjoyed boxing regardless of the busted lips, the stitches, the broken hands.”

In addition to his strength in the ring, family also remembers his heart.

“Anything he could do for anyone, he was so willing to do it,” Mylik’s Aunt Romona McCardell said. “They’d have Thanksgiving dinner, and he would pack up food to take to the homeless. He would give his tennis shoes away. See the homeless, what size shoe do you need?”

On Sunday night he showed his heart once more when he brought dinner for family.

“Every time he saw me he was going to give me a kiss and tell me he loved me,” Zonyia said. “He kissed me right outside and said, ‘Momma, I’ll see you in a couple of days.’ I said, ‘OK, baby.’ Next thing I knew I heard gunfire.”

The LAPD said Mylik was standing outside the home in Gramercy Park when two people pulled up and shot him. Police said the gunmen drove off, then an ambulance rushed him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“I believe it was his time. I have to believe it was his time,” Zonyia said. “I pray. I believe in faith, but I know this battle is not mine. It’s not mine. It’s the lord’s, I know that. Whoever did that, that’s something they have to answer to.”

“It hurts that he’s not here, but I know God had a plan,” McCardell said. “Like his mom said, this was part of God’s plan. We wanted him to stay, but God said no, it was time.”

It’s been a difficult year for this family as Zonyia’s mom died this summer, and now months later she’ll bury her son.

“I’m powerless over losing him, but I got him right here. He’s right here,” she said pointing to her heart.

Zonyia said Mylik’s spirit will stay with her, just like the memories of his boxing talent and kind heart.

Anyone with information that may help detectives with the investigation was asked to get in touch with the LAPD homicide detectives.