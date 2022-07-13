Family of Father of 3 Pleads for Answers After He is Killed in Car-to-Car Shooting

The family of a 48-year-old father of three is pleading for answers after their dad was killed in a car to car shooting as he was heading home from work.

Police said a driver pulled up next to Carlos Hernandez and open fire.

But his family says he was a safe driver and he drove for a living.

He was just a mile away from home where Family members gathered Wednesday night, consoling each other through pain.

Carlos Hernandez Jr. said a police officer showed up at the door in the middle of the night to tell him why his father did not make it home.

"To wake up, 3 in the morning, police telling you your dad passed away … I told him, 'Are you joking? Really?" Hernandez Jr. said through tears.

His father had just gotten of work as a delivery truck driver. After 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, police say he got off at Imperial Highway off the 105 Freeway near central in his Scion.

Investigators say security footage from a gas station shows a dark colored sedan following close behind him.

The driver pulled up aside Hernandez and fired three to five shots, killing the father of three.

Police think it may have been a road-rage incident, a theory his family cannot comprehend.

"He never got argument with anyone," his son said. "He always ... go to work, come home."

Katherine Hernandez, the victim's daughter said he was just a hard worker.

"The fact that he didn't finish raising me or my younger brother," she said. "It's just heartbreaking for all of us.

Hernandez also has a 7-year-old son who doesn't know what happened.