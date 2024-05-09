Monrovia

‘She's always been afraid of the tree.' Toppled tree in Monrovia damages home, car

The massive tree was a concern for the resident of the red-tagged home, a neighbor said.

By Helen Jeong and John Cádiz Klemack

NBC Universal, Inc.

Martha Martinez, a long time resident of Monrovia, heard loud, unsettling sound coming from outside her home Wednesday night.

“All of the sudden, I heard the noise. Then I saw the tree falling down,” said Martinez, who rushed out of her house as soon as she realized what was happening to check on her neighbors.  

Martinez, who called 911 to report the incident on Mountain Avenue near Foothill Boulevard, was terrified of the worst case scenario for her longtime neighbors, a husband and a wife as well as their dog. 

“We didn’t know if they were OK.”

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Finally when emergency workers arrived, they went through the back of the house to rescue the two residents as well as their pet. 

The house and their van became now severely damaged by the toppled tree. The house was red-tagged, and the couple, who rents the home, had only a couple of hours to grab whatever they could. 

Westwood Mar 30

SoCal storm topples large tree in Westwood neighborhood

Lake Forest Mar 15

Clean-up continues after wind topples trees onto Lake Forest homes

“She may have lost everything,” Martinez said about her neighbor. “We’re going to try to help her with whatever she needs.”

Martinez said the now-uprooted tree was a concern for people in the area, including the woman who lived in the house for a long time.

“She’s always been afraid of the tree,” Martinez said.

The city of Monrovia has been cutting branches and leaves from the tree, so they don’t interfere with the power lines overhead. 

The tree appeared to be within the homeowner’s property line.

This article tagged under:

Monrovia
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us