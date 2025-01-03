Family of Menendez brothers to meet with DA Nathan Hochman

A private meeting is planned for today in the Menendez brothers case between more than 20 members of Kitty and Jose Menendez’s family and newly elected District Attorney Nathan Hochman.

Former District Attorney George Gascon was in favor of Erik and Lyle being resentenced, but Hochman said he needed more time to look at the evidence in the case.

Ahead of this meeting, those relatives released a statement saying in part “During our meeting with DA Hochman, we look forward to sharing our perspective on Erik and Lyle’s immense personal growth over the last 35 years and the ways in which we plan to support them in their next chapters. We hope that this meeting will put us a step closer -- to spending next Christmas reunited as a family.”

The brothers are serving life sentences without parole – for the 1989 murder of their parents.

Today’s meeting is the latest development – in this decades old case – that’s been getting a ton of attention -- over the past few months.

From a documentary to a Netflix show and alleged new evidence in the case, the brothers’ relatives have been advocating for their re-sentencing and release, calling their current sentence “unfair” – due to the alleged abuse they faced as children.

Just over five weeks ago, Erik and Lyle appeared in court virtually with their family sitting inside the hearing.

“I do want them home. They should never have been in such situations,” Joan Vandermolen, one of the brothers’ aunts, said.

She and another aunt testified during that hearing, pleading for their release.

However, not all of the brothers’ relatives feel they should be released.

Through his attorney, Milton Anderson, the brother of Kitty Menendez, said he disagrees.

Looking ahead, on Jan. 30, there will be a resentencing hearing that could determine their fate.