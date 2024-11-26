While Lyle and Erik Menendez’s push for freedom has picked up steam in the past few months, the case dates back to nearly four decades, beginning with a gruesome crime scene where their parents, Jose and Kitty, were shot and killed in their Beverly Hills mansion.

Here’s a timeline of how the Menendez brothers’ saga unfolded over the years.

Aug. 20, 1989

At around 10 p.m., some people in the Beverly Hills neighborhood heard bangs. They did not realize at the time that Jose and Kitty Menendez were shot and killed while watching TV in their home.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Police later found that Jose was shot in the back of the head. Kitty, who didn’t die immediately after being shot, tried to run away but ended up being shot multiple times. Both also had gunshot wounds to their kneecap.

At around 11:47 p.m., the brothers called 911, saying they had returned home after going to the movies then attending the “Taste of LA” festival.

Weeks, months after the murders

Detectives with the Beverly Hills Police Department looked at the brothers suspiciously as they began spending their parents' money lavishly.

Later, prosecutors alleged the brother spent $1 million during a six-month period.

Erik Menendez, the younger brother, later confessed the murders to his psychologist, Dr. Jerome Oziel. After Lyle found out about Oziel’s knowledge of the murders, he told Erik they have to kill Oziel, too.

Later, Oziel’s mistress at the time went to the police and told investigators about the taped confession.

March 1990

Lyle was arrested first on March 8. Erik, who was in Israel at the time of Lyle’s arrest, surrendered himself after returning to LA three days later.

December 1992

Murder charges against the brothers were officially filed after the audio recordings between Erik and Dr. Oziel were ruled admissible by a judge.

July 1993

The first trial, where the brothers faced two separate juries, began. It was televised on Court TV.

Jan. 28 1994

The trial ended with two deadlocked juries.

October 1995

The District Attorney’s office pursued the second trial against the brothers. But this time, there was only one jury for both brothers.

March 20, 1996

The jury found the brothers guilty and convicted them on two counts of first degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

July 2, 1996

Both Lyle and Erik were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. They were initially sent to different prisons.

Feb. 27, 1998

A state appeals court upheld the murder convictions.

May 28,1998

The California Supreme Court upheld their murder convictions.

Sep. 7, 2005

A federal appeals court upheld their convictions.

Feb. 22, 2018

The brothers were put in the same prison.

Lyle was transferred from Mule Creek State Prison in Ione, California to RJ Donavan in San Diego where Erik was housed.

May 2023

Peacock released the docuseries “Menendez + Menudo: Boys Betrayed,” detailing how a former member of the boy band Menudo said in a sworn affidavit that he was raped by Jose Menendez when he was about 14.

September 2024

Netflix released the crime drama “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.”

Oct. 4, 2024

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced his office is reviewing the case.

Oct. 16, 2024

Menendez family members held a news conference outside the downtown Los Angeles courthouse and spoke with the resentencing commission.

Oct. 24, 2024

District Attorney Gascón recommended resentencing.

Jan. 30 - Jan. 31, 2024

A judge is set to hold a resentencing hearing. District Attorney-elect Nathan Hochman said he will have sufficient time to review the case before the hearing.