Fast-moving brush fire burns homes in Riverside

A 500-acre brush fire burned homes and led to evacuation orders Sunday afternoon in the Riverside area

The fire was reported at 1:37 p.m. at the 6500 block of Hawarden Drive in Riverside. As of 5:18 p.m. the fire had burned 492 acres.

Details about how many homes burned were not immediately available. Forward progress of the fire was stopped late Sunday afternoon.

An evacuation order has been issued in the following areas:

Eagle Crest Court

Chartwell Drive

Horace Street

Howarden Drive

Berry Road and Via Vista, moving toward Trautwein and Alessandro

The cause of the fire is unknown.

