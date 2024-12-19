San Gabriel Valley

Fatal crash shuts down streets in Covina

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

A fatal crash in Covina has shut down streets in the area early Thursday.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. near Lark Ellen Avenue and Cypress Street in the Vincent area, near Covina and Irwindale.

It was reported that a vehicle crashed with a semi-truck.

The California Highway Patrol was at the scene. Streets were expected to be reopened at around 7:30 a.m.

No further details were immediately available.

