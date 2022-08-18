Boyle Heights

FBI and LAPD Task Force Arrests Alleged Gang Members in Boyle Heights

More information is expected later on Thursday from the U.S. Attorney's office, an FBI spokesperson said.

FBI agents, Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies and Los Angeles Police Department officers were seen in Boyle Heights early Thursday morning, for an operation involving "dozens of federal arrest and search warrants," an FBI spokesperson told NBC4.

The operation ended with the arrest of "area gang members" and people who worked with them, for "various violent crime violations."

More information is expected later on Thursday from the U.S. Attorney's office, the FBI spokesperson said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

