Woman found dead in Southern California desert identified as subject of Feather Alert

A body found in the San Bernardino County desert was identified Monday as a 43-year-old woman who disappeared more than a week ago in the Lake Elsinore area.

An at-risk missing person Feather Alert was issued Saturday for Amy Porter, a member of the Morongo Tribe. The CHP alert said she was last seen at about 2 p.m. Sept. 14 in the Riverside County community.

On Monday, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department announced that the coroner identified the body found Sunday near the 10 Freeway and Wildwood Canyon Road in Yucaipa as Porter. Deputies responded to a medical aid call in the desert area, about 40 miles northeast of Lake Elsinore. Family members searching the area found Porter's body, the agency said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. Details about a cause of death were not immediately available, pending an autopsy.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call investigators at 909-890-4904. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or by clicking here.

The California Statewide Feather Alert Program became law in 2022. The alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies investigating the suspicious or unexplainable disappearance of an indigenous woman or indigenous person.