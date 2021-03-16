Feeding America Riverside | San Bernardino to Host Virtual Event: Curbing Hunger

Feeding America Riverside | San Bernardino (FARSB) will host a free virtual awareness event – Curbing Hunger – on March 26 at 12 p.m. in an effort to bring awareness to the ongoing hunger crisis.

The nonprofit organization will share its journey since the onset of the pandemic to what it’s doing now to address the growing demand for food in the Inland Empire. The event will include FARSB’s CEO, Stephanie Otero, sharing what the regional food bank has accomplished over the last year and plans for addressing food-insecurity in the months and years ahead.

To participate and register, visit www.FeedingIE.org/curbinghunger.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

While the event is free, participants may make a donation of any amount at www.FeedingIE.org/curbinghunger or by texting texting CURBHUNGER to 41444 . Every $1 donated will help provide up to seven meals to an invdividual. And 98 percent of every dollar donated through the Curbing Hunger event will support food distribution programs and remain in Riverside and San Bernardino Counties.

For more information and sponsorship opportunities visit https://app.mobilecause.com/form/hVLI9w?vid=h01vl or contact csolar@feedingamericaie.org.