Felon Arrested For Allegedly Molesting Juvenile in Thousand Palms

A 40-year-old convicted felon from Morongo Valley was behind bars Monday, accused of having a sexual relationship with a juvenile under 14 years old.

Elogio Arredondo was arrested Saturday in Bell Gardens in Los Angeles County, and was transported to the Riverside jail on suspicion of committing a lewd or lascivious acts with a child, with bail set at $250,000, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Sheriff's deputies were sent March 28 to the 72-000 block of Varner Road in Thousand Palms on a call about a missing juvenile being located. The Riverside County Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force then took control of the investigation and identified Arredondo as the suspect, but he had fled the area by that point, according to the sheriff's department.

No other details about the investigation were released.

Arredondo has a previous felony conviction in Riverside County for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, according to court records.