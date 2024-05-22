Authorities continued to look for a man who assaulted a woman who was out jogging in Fontana last weekend.

Investigators with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said Wednesday the female jogger was attacked with a knife as she was exercising on a trail near Foxborough Drive last Saturday afternoon.

Although the victim received minor injuries, neighbors and those who exercise in the area said they were alarmed by the incident.

“It is scary because you never know what you are going to run into on the trails,” Sabrina Simons, a local jogger said. “You can never see more than a mile in front of you.”

The suspect, described to be a man in his mid-20s with blonde hair, took off from the trail after assaulting the woman.

Detectives asked anyone with information about the suspect or other assault victims to reach out to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department via the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.