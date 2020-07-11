Boy Shoots, Kills Female in Harbor Gateway Area

A preteen boy remained at large today after shooting a female, believed between age 15 and 20 years old, to death Saturday in the Harbor Gateway area of Los Angeles.

The shooting was reported at about 12:15 p.m. at 14114 S. Vermont Ave., according to Officer Michael Chan of the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Section.

Police were looking for a girl between the ages of 12 and 15 and a boy between 10 and 12, Chan said.

"It started with an altercation between the two females,'' he said. "The male (suspect) approached the female (victim) and shot her in the chest.''

Paramedics took the victim to Harbor UCLA Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead at 2:45 p.m., Chan said.

The victim's name was not released pending notification of relatives, he said. The suspects fled and remained at large.