Ferraris, Porsches, Maseratis Illegally Hog Parking Spots in LA Neighborhood, Leaving Residents No Place to Park

When Brian Behrend needs to park outside his Silverlake house, it can be nearly impossible to find a spot, because entire blocks in his area are illegally hogged by fleets of Porsches, Ferraris, and Maseratis.

"I sometimes have to park three or four blocks away from my home to find parking because all of those expensive cars," Behrend told the NBC4 I-Team.

He knows who the culprit is illegally monopolizing the parking with pricey cars, and he and his neighbors have been complaining about them to city officials since 2002, and gotten no help.

"I've emailed and called everyone in city government. Nothing ever changes, nothing ever happens," Behrend says.

So last month Behrend decided to email I-Team Investigative reporter Joel Grover saying "Please help our neighborhood. The city can't or won't help us."

After receiving Behrend's email, the I-Team decided to watch his Silverlake neighborhood, starting before dawn. And under the cover of darkness, we spotted workers from Hi Tech Automotive--a shop that repairs high end cars--starting to park customers’ fancy vehicles in street spots meant for residents, and monopolizing all the meters on some blocks.

One entire block of Fountain Avenue was taken up by Ferraris, another block was all Porsches, belonging to Hi Tech customers. The residential streets nearby were filled with Range Rovers, vintage Mercedes, and Maseratis from Hi Tech's yard.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

That's illegal under LA's Municipal Code 12.26 which says "no vehicle...shall be parked... outside of the approved enclosure" on which a car repair lot is located. In simple terms, that means car repair garages can not park customers’ cars on the streets.

The I-Team's undercover cameras were also watching during street cleaning, and noticed that parking enforcement officers ticketed every car parked in a street cleaning zone, except for those fancy cars parked by Hi Tech Automotive. Officers drove right by the Ferraris and Porsches without issuing citations.

"It does look very suspicious that the Hi Tech cars don't get tickets during cleaning, but residents cars do," says Brian Behrend.

In fact, the city has cited Hi Tech for illegally parking cars on the streets numerous times, but never taken action. City records--obtained by the I-Team--show the Department of Building and Safety (LADBS) has ordered Hi Tech Automotive to "discontinue parking vehicles outside the lot," or it would face fines in the thousands of dollars. LADBS issued these formal "Orders to Comply" to Hi Tech in 2002, 2006, 2007, 2014, and 2017, always threatening fines.

But LADBS couldn't provide the I-Team with any evidence of fines it's issued to Hi Tech, and the auto repair shop has continued to park its cars in spots meant for residents.

"I know that it's illegal," Hi Tech's owner Koko Bakchajian told the I-Team. "I've apologized to them [the residents] a million times and we are working on it," Bakchajian said.

Hi Tech's owner says he's looking for a nearby storage lot to put his customers’ cars while waiting to work on them. But Bakchajian told the City Attorney's office that same thing in 2019.

The City Attorney's office investigated, held a hearing about Hi Tech, and then the matter got tied up in bureaucratic red tape.

"It just seems like it’s a classic city hall pass the buck. They all say, ‘It’s not our problem, it’s another department’s problem,’" Behrend said.

So the I-Team reached out to City Attorney Mike Feuer about Hi Tech's illegal parking practices, which his office failed to rectify.

"Had you not reached out to me, I would not personally have been aware of this issue, and I'm glad you did,” Feuer said.

When asked if his office dropped the ball on enforcing the city law regarding parking practices, Feuer responded, "In this case, this has taken way too long."

Feuer says after the I-Team first questioned him, he called the head of LADBS and a new investigation is underway.

"We will ensure that this matter is resolved successfully," Feuer said.

As for LA Parking Enforcement not ticketing Hi Tech's cars on street cleaning days, the LA Department of Transportation told NBC4 that was wrong.

"We appreciate you bringing that to my attention and I will follow up with our parking enforcement team," LA DOT spokesman Colin Sweeney told the I-Team.

Sweeney told the I-Team that LADOT would "review all available data" provided by NBC4 and "we would like to conduct a thorough investigation" into the officers involved.

The problem of car repair shops hogging street parking from residents happens in neighborhoods across the LA area, according to City Attorney Mike Feuer, who promised a citywide crackdown on the problem in the coming months.

"I think all of us in city government need to do better on this particular issue," Feuer told NBC4.