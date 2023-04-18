The month of April is all about going green and making environmentally conscious decisions to help protect the planet.

April is known as Earth Month and has been observed for decades. It is dedicated to raising awareness around environmental issues and about creating better practices that benefit the environment.

Within Earth Month there is also Earth Day that is celebrated every year on April 22. The first Earth Day was officially observed in 1970 as a day to recognize the modern environmental movement.

Since then, the U.S. has made significant adjustments with the goal of limiting the carbon footprint that vehicles, companies, and people leave on the planet.

The nonprofit organization EarthDay.Org was created 50 years after the first Earth Day was celebrated and sets a theme every year for the day. This year's theme is: Invest In Our Planet.

The idea behind the theme is that if everyone is united in the environmental fight then together we can invest in our planet. EarthDay.Org provides multiple resources about how people can take action and make an impact.

Being more environmentally conscious doesn't have to be difficult, it starts with the little things.

Organizations across LA will be hosting events and campaigns to celebrate Earth Month and Day.

Earth Day events around LA:

Earth Day Summit 2023: The Earth Day Summit in downtown LA is one of LA's most popular Earth Day events. It will day place on April 21 to help people get into the spirit before the actual day. The summit will include guest speakers, sustainable brands, enviromental leaders and so much more. Use this link to learn more.

Community Tree Planting Event: The Public Works Department in Bell Gardens will be hosting a community tree planting event on April 22 at Darwell and Gallant Parks. The events will take place in the morning ahead of the city's scheduled Earth Day festival. For more info on the event contact the Bell Gardens Public Works Department at (562) 806-7700.

Meditative and Movement Earth Day Celebration in Nature: The organization Black Women for Wellness will be hosting an interactive gentle movement and journaling session in nature in Culver City. The event will be held April 22. Use this link to learn more.

Earth Day Beach Cleanup and Party 2023: There will be a public beach cleanup in Hermosa Beach on April 23 hosted by Beach Bound team and other community groups. Use this link to learn more.

Earth Day Celebration: The Cerritos Towne Center is inviting families and their children to an Earth Day celebration on April 23 for free crafts, games, face painters and organizations aimed at protecting the environment. Use this link to learn more.

Ways to go green: