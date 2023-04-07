LA Zoo Celebrates Earth Month With a Bouquet of Educational Activities

What to Know Go "Wild for the Planet" every weekend in April at the Los Angeles Zoo and Botanical Gardens

Included with zoo admission

Storytimes, activities, educational stations, and other happenings will pop up around the animal park

The planet you're currently enjoying?

We're on it, too, as is everyone and everything else that falls under the headers of "earthling" or "earthbound" or "earthly."

Which is to say this: Earth is a rather large location, and the topics surrounding its general well-being are numerous.

So giving our home turf full-on attention for a full month, rather than a single day, is the route many places take when approaching April, which is Earth Month.

The Los Angeles Zoo and Botanical Gardens has become known as one of those spots that celebrate throughout the month, or at least every weekend of the month. And each weekend of April 2023 the zoo is inviting visitors to go "Wild for the Planet" through a host of educational and engaging activities and events.

"Wild About Storytelling" is one treat popping up on April 9 — author Brenda Scott Royce, a former chimpanzee keeper, will read "Antelope Hope — while the Earth Expo will invite visitors to "... learn ways to make a positive impact on our planet and defend our natural resources."

Music, dance, an Upcycling Inspiration Lab, and a honey-tasting booth are some of the other sights you may see while calling upon the LA Zoo on an April Saturday or Sunday.

Visitors are also encouraged to arrive with unwanted handheld electronics to donate. Money raised will help benefit organizations like Gorilla Rehabilitation and Conservation Education (GRACE). And sweet: If you spread the news of your donation on social media, you may win a family membership to the zoo (you can get all the details there).

Each day of "Wild for the Planet" offers a little something different, so you'll want to keep tabs on the zoo's social media pages or the main HQ for updates and information.

Enjoying all of this earthly amazingness? Your admission to the zoo, which, like you and me and animals and so much more, is located here on Earth, is all that is required.