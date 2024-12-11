Musso & Frank's new ornament pays snazzy tribute to its iconic sign

What to Know Musso & Frank Grill

6667 Hollywood Boulevard

The eatery, Hollywood's oldest, has a new 2024 ornament, a bauble that pays homage to the restaurant's celebrated sign

Beacon Design by ChemArt created the ornament

$35

Souvenirs and mementos from our favorite restaurants can run the gourmet-inspired gamut, from the photos we take as we wait for a table to the stack of complimentary postcards at the host stand.

We, in short, are always in search of the perfect memory object related to our go-to dining rooms, a displayable item that says, "we were there" and "we love this place" and "what a night that was."

If Musso & Frank Grill is that local place for you — and, as Hollywood's oldest restaurant, it has been that place for generations of Angelenos — you're in some kind of lovely luck.

The restaurant, which marked its 100th anniversary a few years back, has several goodies in its shop, including a handsome coffee table book brimming with photos of the booth-lined landmark.

But there are also seasonal gewgaws, including Christmas ornaments that boast a merry Musso's flair.

And the newest holiday decoration recently debuted, a bauble that pays tribute to one of the eatery's best-known hallmarks.

Nope, it isn't stuffed celery or one of the dining destination's famous flannel cakes, though we'd definitely hang either or both on our tree.

Rather, the 2024 ornament depicts the instantly recognizable Musso & Frank Grill sign, the sign with the fancy font and deep green aura. Backing the sign on the sweet ornament?

Why there are palm trees, of course, and a sunset, of course, a golden scene that adds to the inherent California-ness of it all.

For more information on the ornament, and all of the Musso's merch, follow the clink-clink of Champagne glasses and the sizzling sound of steak to this site now.