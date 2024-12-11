This merry museum teatime will boast an Old West twist

What to Know Old West Holly Tea

Saturday, Dec. 14 at 11 a.m.

$48; $36 for Muzeo members

Muzeo Museum and Cultural Center

Anaheim

Envisioning a proper, pinky-in-the-air teatime?

Picturing such a time-honored and elegant affair is pretty easy, all told: You're likely imagining frilly frocks, flowery hats, and all sorts of lacy accessories, from delicate hankies to doily-like scarves.

But teatimes can sometimes run the giddy-up gamut, at least if you're galloping in the vicinity of Anaheim.

For Muzeo Museum and Cultural Center, that offbeat hub of cool and charismatic exhibits and events, is throwing a seasonal tea event but, oh yippee, with an Old West twist.

We do mean "yippee ki yay," of course, though "yippee" should convey our enthusiasm about this unusual and unusually perfect pairing.

The Old West Holly Tea trots into the museum Dec. 14, and attendees are invited to arrive in "their best Victorian-era attire" for the offbeat and flavorful chance to "(s)ip a variety of frontier-inspired teas while reflecting on Christmases past."

Music will be part of the glad-hearted gathering, which will begin at 11 a.m. and extend into the early afternoon.

And if you haven't got chaps and cowboy boots at the ready but you possess a steampunk-themed outfit?

Such an eye-catching and vintage ensemble will likely be ideal at the spunky round-up of tea, talk, and ten-gallon fun.

Be sure to toss a lasso around a ticket before saddling up for the heart of Anaheim and one of the season's most creative mash-ups, a teatime that'll go back in time, at least for a few festive hours.