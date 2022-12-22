Arleta

Firefighters Battle Residential Building Fire in Arleta

A column of smoke rose from the fire and over the San Fernando Valley community.

Firefighters battle a fire at a residential building in Arleta.
NBCLA

Firefighters battled a residential building fire Thursday morning in Arleta.

The fire was reported in the 14000 block of West Judd Street in the San Fernando Valley community. Firefighters said the building appears to be a sober living center.

There were no reports of injuries. Details about how the fire started were not immediately available.

The fire sent a tall plume of smoke over the community.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.
A column of smoke rises from a fire in Arleta.

This article tagged under:

Arleta
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us