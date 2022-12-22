Firefighters Battle Residential Building Fire in Arleta

Firefighters battled a residential building fire Thursday morning in Arleta.
The fire was reported in the 14000 block of West Judd Street in the San Fernando Valley community. Firefighters said the building appears to be a sober living center.
There were no reports of injuries. Details about how the fire started were not immediately available.
The fire sent a tall plume of smoke over the community.
