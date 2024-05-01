Fire breaks out inside fire station in Huntington Park

Firefighters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to an unusual scene of a fire Wednesday morning: a fire department.

Authorities confirmed the blaze was reported at Fire Station 164 on Santa Fe Avenue at around 4 a.m.

The large roll-up metal doors of the fire station were charred in the blaze as the facility was filled with smoke. Images from NewsChopper 4 showed some of the fire trucks appeared to be damaged

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

After dozens of firefighters worked to put out the flames, the fire was out within an hour.

The fire station was fully staffed at the time of the fire with about 10 firefighters, and no one was injured.

An investigation was underway into the cause of the fire.