Fire breaks out inside fire station in Huntington Park

The fire station was fully staffed with about 10 firefighters when the fire broke out.

Firefighters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to an unusual scene of a fire Wednesday morning: a fire department.

Authorities confirmed the blaze was reported at Fire Station 164 on Santa Fe Avenue at around 4 a.m.  

The large roll-up metal doors of the fire station were charred in the blaze as the facility was filled with smoke. Images from NewsChopper 4 showed some of the fire trucks appeared to be damaged 

After dozens of firefighters worked to put out the flames, the fire was out within an hour.

The fire station was fully staffed at the time of the fire with about 10 firefighters, and no one was injured.

An investigation was underway into the cause of the fire.

