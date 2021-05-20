Lancaster

Fire Burning in 300 Acres of Brush in Lancaster Area in Windy Conditions

By City News Service

Los Angeles County Fire Department

Firefighters Thursday were contending with strong winds in trying to extinguish a 300-acre brush fire in the Fairmont area west of Lancaster that threatened some structures.

The fire was reported about 9:30 a.m. near state Route 138 and 210th Street West, and quickly grew to 50 acres and then to 300 acres, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

As of about noon, however, the fire was holding at 300 acres, and "good progress" was being made, the fire department reported.

Over 250 firefighters were assigned to the firefighting effort, which included three fixed-wing aircraft and "multiple" water-dropping helicopters.

No injuries were reported.

Arriving firefighters reported winds of up to 50 mph in the area, with a potential for the blaze to spread to 1,000 acres.

Structure-protection crews staged in the area as the flames advanced on the Wee Vill Market on West Avenue D, and the blaze has been dubbed the Wee Vill Fire.

A wind advisory was issued near the Golden State (5) Freeway from Lake Hughes Road to state Route 138, according to the California Highway Patrol.

State Route 138 was closed to through traffic at Gorman Post Road as a precaution, the CHP reported.

