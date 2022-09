A roughly 50 acre fire is burning in San Bernardino County Friday afternoon.

The fire, dubbed the Manzanita Fire, is burning near Highway 330 near Middle Passing Lane, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.

Highway 330 was shut down to help "support suppression efforts," the San Bernardino County Fire Department said.

No evacuations have been issued at this time.

No further details were immediately available.