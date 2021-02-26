Firefighters are battling a fire in an industrial business area Friday that sent a thick cloud of smoke over Compton.

The fire started around 4:45 a.m. and continued to burn more than two hours later near Santa Fe Avenue and Banning Street. Wooden pallets, utility poles and several structures burned as flames spread to a nearby bus yard.

A fire spreads to a bus yard Friday Feb. 26, 2021 in Compton.

At least four busses appeared to have burned.

Many residents awoke to the odor of smoke as it billowed in a thick column over Compton. Smoke could be seen from miles around, including about 40 miles away in Malibu.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

A fire in #Compton can be seen about 40 miles away from our camera in the #Malibu area. https://t.co/4k6bNjSDNE pic.twitter.com/8GRs584ITz — NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) February 26, 2021

"You see it in the movies, but when it happens in real life you're like, 'What do I do,'" said a resident whose family owns a business in the area. "It's devastating.

"I'm glad everyone is ok. Everyone I know is out here."

No injuries were reported. No homes were immediately threatened, but power outages affected about 50 customers.

It was not immediately clear what business was burning.

Jesus Madrigal, whose brother owns a pallet business in the area, said the fire apparently started at a nearby mattress business. He rushed to the site after receiving an early morning phone call.

“Everything was on fire,” Madrigal said. “It was incredible.”

Nearby streets were closed.