Fire at downtown LA building sends flames, clouds of smoke into air

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

A fire broke out in a two-story in downtown Los Angeles' Fashion District, sending flames and clouds of black smoke into the air Wednesday morning.

The fire was reported just before 6 a.m. in the 1100 block of South Los Angeles Street. A large plume of smoke could be seen across the downtown LA area.

The LA city fire department was trying to enter the building to knock down the flames. The flames quickly spread through other parts of the building, breaking through the roof.

The building was said to be Ruby Textile, a textile business that sells items like towels, blankets and rugs.

There was a partial collapse of the building, as cracks began to appear on another corner where smoke could be seen.

Shortly before 7 a.m., firefighters were able to enter the building. No injuries have been reported so far.

Los Angeles Street between 11th and 12th will be shut down as firefighters continue battling the flames.

This is a developing story, please check back for more details.

