Fire crews battle blaze in downtown LA's Fashion District

Fire crews battled a blaze that broke out Friday morning at a downtown Los Angeles business in the Fashion District area.

The fire was reported at about 5:10 a.m. in the 1400 block of South Main Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The flames burned through the roof of the building, which reportedly houses a clothing business.

The roof partially collapsed, and firefighters went into a defensive mode, working to prevent the flames from spreading to other buildings.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

This is a developing story.