Downtown LA

Fire crews battle blaze in downtown LA's Fashion District

The flames burned through the roof of the building, which reportedly houses a clothing business.

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

Fire crews battled a blaze that broke out Friday morning at a downtown Los Angeles business in the Fashion District area.

The fire was reported at about 5:10 a.m. in the 1400 block of South Main Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The flames burned through the roof of the building, which reportedly houses a clothing business.

The roof partially collapsed, and firefighters went into a defensive mode, working to prevent the flames from spreading to other buildings.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

This is a developing story.

This article tagged under:

Downtown LA
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us