Fire crews battle third alarm fire in Montebello

Fire crews are battling a fire in a commercial building in Montebello where heavy smoke and flames were seen emerging from the area early Thursday.

According to the Montebello Fire Department, the third alarm fire was reported at around 1 a.m. on the 800 block of Truck Way.

The 10,000 square foot structure was seen engulfed in flames.

Multiple agencies were responding to the fire.

The cause of the fire and the type of business are currently unknown.